PHI Group To Acquire Hydroponics Operation Abound Farms

PHI GROUP TO ACQUIRE HYDROPONICS OPERATION ABOUND FARMS Dec. 28, 2016 Source: PHI Group sent via Source: GlobeNewswire PHI Group, a U.S. public company focusing on acquisitions and investments in special situations , has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire 100% of Abound Farms, Inc., a Nevada corporation with hydroponics operations using proprietary enhanced bioavailable nutrient and water treatment systems that can increase crop yields by up to 100 percent compared to prevalent existing methods.

