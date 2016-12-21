News 33 mins ago 8:51 p.m.Homeless camp destroyed by fire in Manatee
An abandoned flea market in Manatee County which was home to homeless individuals burned down Saturday, according to the Bradenton Herald . The fire at the former La Mexicana Flea Market, located at 5715 15th Street, happened after 1 p.m. and witnesses told the Herald that two people may be missing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Mon
|Jose
|287
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Dec 23
|ANN
|19
|opiates where they at?? just moved here and bored (Jan '15)
|Dec 23
|Nina9887
|22
|First-time underage drinking no longer a crime
|Dec 23
|yet Grinch elsewhere
|1
|Looking for Randall D Austin AKA Bird From Indiana
|Dec 22
|Just Helping
|1
|Monster trucks
|Dec 21
|Emma
|1
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Dec 18
|James Swanso
|10
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC