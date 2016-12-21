News 33 mins ago 8:51 p.m.Homeless camp destroyed by fire in Manatee

News 33 mins ago 8:51 p.m.Homeless ca...

Homeless camp destroyed by fire in Manatee

Saturday

An abandoned flea market in Manatee County which was home to homeless individuals burned down Saturday, according to the Bradenton Herald . The fire at the former La Mexicana Flea Market, located at 5715 15th Street, happened after 1 p.m. and witnesses told the Herald that two people may be missing.

