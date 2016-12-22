Michigan Football Gets Commitment From LB Jordan Anthony
It's been a great recruiting week for Michigan football's 2017 class, and it continued Thursday night with the commitment of linebacker Jordan Anthony. Thursday evening saw yet another high-end 2017 prospect choose Michigan football .
