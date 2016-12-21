Man shot and killed at Bradenton bar ...

Man shot and killed at Bradenton bar in early morning hours

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WWSB

MANATEE CO., Fla. -- A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in the early morning hours on Monday at a Bradenton bar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11) Mon Jose 287
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) Dec 23 ANN 19
opiates where they at?? just moved here and bored (Jan '15) Dec 23 Nina9887 22
News First-time underage drinking no longer a crime Dec 23 yet Grinch elsewhere 1
Looking for Randall D Austin AKA Bird From Indiana Dec 22 Just Helping 1
Monster trucks Dec 21 Emma 1
beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11) Dec 18 James Swanso 10
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,777 • Total comments across all topics: 277,380,688

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC