Man arrested for attempting to break ...

Man arrested for attempting to break into cars in Bradenton

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WWSB

Bradenton, FL - A Manatee County man is arrested after he's observed trying to break into parked vehicles at retail establishments along US-41. It happened Tuesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top Story - July: Jesse Biter reflects on - Bel... 2 hr ugh 1
Judge Susan Maulucci Manatee County (Oct '15) Wed Stewart198628 19
Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11) Dec 26 Jose 287
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) Dec 23 ANN 19
opiates where they at?? just moved here and bored (Jan '15) Dec 23 Nina9887 22
News First-time underage drinking no longer a crime Dec 23 yet Grinch elsewhere 1
Looking for Randall D Austin AKA Bird From Indiana Dec 22 Just Helping 1
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Manatee County was issued at December 29 at 2:21AM EST

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,948 • Total comments across all topics: 277,426,930

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC