Jonkopings Sodra says they're playing D.C. United in preseason

Jonkopings Sodra IF of Sweden's Allsvenskan is listing a preseason friendly with D.C. United on their website for Wednesday, February 8 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Typically, these dates don't get nailed down until mid-January .

