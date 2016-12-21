FL: Stacy Meeth Named Florida's 2016 Transit Operator of the Year
Over the years, the 48-year-old Bradenton resident and mother of three has driven vehicles including tow trucks, tractor trailers and school buses. But most recently, Meeth has been behind the wheel of Manatee County Area Transit buses.
