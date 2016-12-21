First-time underage drinking no longer a crime
There are 1 comment on the WLNS-TV Lansing story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled First-time underage drinking no longer a crime. In it, WLNS-TV Lansing reports that:
In this Thursday, March 5, 2015 file photo, Budweiser beer cans at a concession stand at McKechnie Field in Bradenton, Florida, USA. Budweiser brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev has raised its takeover bid for SABMiller to 70.4 billion pounds Monday, Oct. 12, 2015 in its latest effort to win backing for its plan to create A'the first truly global beer company.A' That's after Governor Rick Snyder signed a bill into law making the first offense of being a "minor in possession" a civil offense instead of a misdemeanor charge.
