Fire Uncovers Possible Meth Lab at Former FL Flea Market
Dec. 25--MANATEE COUNTY -- A possible methamphetamine lab has been found on the site of the abandoned La Mexicana Flea Market in Manatee, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. While the fire department was investigating the aftermath of the Christmas Eve fire, which destroyed the market at 5715 15th St. E in Manatee County, which hasn't been used in the last 10 years, they discovered the possible meth lab, a Sheriff's Office report said.
