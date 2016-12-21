Dining out on the Suncoast: Comings and Goings
Sage Biscuit has opened their second restaurant downtown Bradenton where the former............stood. I love sage biscuit and the name says it all! Gentile Brothers Philly cheesesteaks "specialists" located on the South trail on Sarasota has now ventured into Bradenton at 5408 26th St. W. It is darn good and, yup, there is a choice of provolone or cheez whiz, just like Philly.
Bradenton Discussions
