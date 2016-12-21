Bradenton's City Council approves 180-day moratorium on medical marijuana dispensaries
BRADENTON, Fla. - Six-month moratoriums on medical marijuana dispensaries are now in effect in Bradenton and in unincorporated parts of Manatee County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Fri
|ANN
|19
|opiates where they at?? just moved here and bored (Jan '15)
|Fri
|Nina9887
|22
|First-time underage drinking no longer a crime
|Fri
|yet Grinch elsewhere
|1
|Looking for Randall D Austin AKA Bird From Indiana
|Thu
|Just Helping
|1
|Monster trucks
|Wed
|Emma
|1
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Dec 18
|James Swanso
|10
|Residents push for dog-friendly policies in Bay...
|Dec 16
|Park dodo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC