Bradenton Men Charged With Sexual Misconduct Of Special Needs Adults
According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, two men have been arrested in response to an investigation into possible sexual misconduct of special needs adults. Jeremiah Damsgaard, 25, and David Makynen, 30, of Bradenton were arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of sexual battery on an adult victim.
