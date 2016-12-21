Bradenton man arrested for DUI in Holmes Beach
A jeep rounded the curve southbound in the 4000 block of Gulf Drive just after 3 a.m. Dec. 11. William Hermenau Jr., 29, of Bradenton, was arrested for driving under the influence and ticketed for failing to stay in a single lane and failing to provide registration. He told Bores he was answering a phone call when he drove over the two yellow center lines, according to the officer's report.
