Bradenton man arrested for DUI in Holmes Beach

A jeep rounded the curve southbound in the 4000 block of Gulf Drive just after 3 a.m. Dec. 11. William Hermenau Jr., 29, of Bradenton, was arrested for driving under the influence and ticketed for failing to stay in a single lane and failing to provide registration. He told Bores he was answering a phone call when he drove over the two yellow center lines, according to the officer's report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.