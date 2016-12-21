9th Annual Shamrock Shiver Plunge

9th Annual Shamrock Shiver Plunge

Friday Dec 30

Bradenton, FL - Hundreds of people are expected to dive into the water as part of the plunge. With sponsorship from Clancy's Irish Pub, the Plunge has raised close to 170 thousand dollars.

