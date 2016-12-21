40-year-old man gunned down in Bradenton
A 40-year-old man was gunned down by an acquaintance after they argued Saturday night in Bradenton, officials said. Roger Clinton died from his injuries at the scene of the shooting at 600 33rd Ave. Drive E. in Bradenton, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.
