Castanea Partners invests in Simms Fishing

July 5, 2017 - Castanea Partners announced today that it has made an investment in Simms Fishing Products, headquartered in Bozeman, Montana. Founded in 1980, and acquired in 1993 by K.C. Walsh, its current owner and President, Simms offers a comprehensive line of high performance fishing apparel, footwear and gear.

