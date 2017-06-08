Taylor Swift's Cutest BFF Moments: Her Best Pics With Selena, Gigi, Abigail & More
Taylor Swift has got one of the most famous squads around! In honor of National Best Friends Day, we've rounded up Tay's sweetest photos with her 16 BFFs like Karlie Kloss that will totally warm your heart! June 8th is National Best Friends Day and Taylor Swift has definitely got a lot of BFFs! The 27 year-old pretty much invented "the squad" with her legendary group of actress, singer, and model besties. You've just got to love how she has showered each of friends with so much love! We have gathered her most adorable moments with her ladies that we're still totally not over.
Bozeman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gianforte wins US House race day after charged ...
|Jun 4
|nick
|1
|GOP candidate charged with misdemeanor assault ...
|May 30
|King Maker Soros
|26
|Next for Montana's new congressman: Day in cour...
|May 29
|Red Crosse
|4
|I WISH we had a guy like THIS to vote for
|May 26
|NoneYa
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|May 25
|Amazenblue
|77
|New resturant in town
|May 15
|mud slanger
|1
|Review: Xtreme Carpet Cleaning (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Kathy
|4
