Republican Gianforte Wins Montana House Race Despite Assault Charge

Republican Greg Gianforte celebrates with supporters at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bozeman, Mont., on Thursday after being declared the winner of Montana's special House election. - See this story on www.npr.org Republican Greg Gianforte won the special election for Montana's lone congressional seat on Thursday despite an election eve misdemeanor assault charge for allegedly body-slamming a reporter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.