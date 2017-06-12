Moveable Feast with Fine Cooking
Moveable Feast with Fine Cooking takes viewers on a culinary journey with host Pete Evans, Australia's top celebrity chef, and America's most innovative food artisans. Each of the 13 half-hour episodes features a pop-up feast in settings from California's wine country to the bustling skyline of NYC, where Pete and local chefs source the finest ingredients and work against the clock to prepare a multi-course menu for a ravenous group of foodies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.
Add your comments below
Bozeman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montana congressman-elect pleads guilty to assa...
|Jun 13
|BHM5267
|4
|Gianforte wins US House race day after charged ...
|Jun 4
|nick
|1
|GOP candidate charged with misdemeanor assault ...
|May 30
|King Maker Soros
|26
|Next for Montana's new congressman: Day in cour...
|May 29
|Red Crosse
|4
|I WISH we had a guy like THIS to vote for
|May 26
|NoneYa
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|May 25
|Amazenblue
|77
|New resturant in town
|May '17
|mud slanger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bozeman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC