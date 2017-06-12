Moveable Feast with Fine Cooking

Moveable Feast with Fine Cooking

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: KISU-TV Pocatello

Moveable Feast with Fine Cooking takes viewers on a culinary journey with host Pete Evans, Australia's top celebrity chef, and America's most innovative food artisans. Each of the 13 half-hour episodes features a pop-up feast in settings from California's wine country to the bustling skyline of NYC, where Pete and local chefs source the finest ingredients and work against the clock to prepare a multi-course menu for a ravenous group of foodies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bozeman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montana congressman-elect pleads guilty to assa... Jun 13 BHM5267 4
News Gianforte wins US House race day after charged ... Jun 4 nick 1
News GOP candidate charged with misdemeanor assault ... May 30 King Maker Soros 26
News Next for Montana's new congressman: Day in cour... May 29 Red Crosse 4
I WISH we had a guy like THIS to vote for May 26 NoneYa 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) May 25 Amazenblue 77
New resturant in town May '17 mud slanger 1
See all Bozeman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bozeman Forum Now

Bozeman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bozeman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Bozeman, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,853,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC