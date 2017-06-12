Montana's Gianforte Pleads Guilty, Wo...

Montana's Gianforte Pleads Guilty, Won't Serve Jail Time In Assault On Journalist

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio -

Republican Greg Gianforte speaks to supporters after he was declared the winner at an election night party on May 25 in Bozeman, Mont. Montana congressman-elect Greg Gianforte pleaded guilty Monday to a charge misdemeanor assault after body-slamming a reporter from The Guardian on the eve of his election to the U.S. House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bozeman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montana congressman-elect pleads guilty to assa... Tue BHM5267 4
News Gianforte wins US House race day after charged ... Jun 4 nick 1
News GOP candidate charged with misdemeanor assault ... May 30 King Maker Soros 26
News Next for Montana's new congressman: Day in cour... May 29 Red Crosse 4
I WISH we had a guy like THIS to vote for May 26 NoneYa 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) May 25 Amazenblue 77
New resturant in town May 15 mud slanger 1
See all Bozeman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bozeman Forum Now

Bozeman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bozeman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
 

Bozeman, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,289 • Total comments across all topics: 281,773,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC