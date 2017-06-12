Montana's Gianforte Pleads Guilty, Won't Serve Jail Time In Assault On Journalist
Republican Greg Gianforte speaks to supporters after he was declared the winner at an election night party on May 25 in Bozeman, Mont. Montana congressman-elect Greg Gianforte pleaded guilty Monday to a charge misdemeanor assault after body-slamming a reporter from The Guardian on the eve of his election to the U.S. House.
