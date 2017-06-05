Mesa Labs Reports Record Net Income And Adjusted Net Income
Mesa Laboratories, Inc. today reported record net income and adjusted net income for the year ended March 31, 2017. Revenues for the fourth quarter decreased two percent to $24,299,000 as compared to $24,812,000 for the same quarter last year.
