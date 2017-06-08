Khloe Kardashian Confesses She 'Fake Tried' to Get...

Khloe Kardashian dropped a major bombshell in a clip from the season finale of 'KUWTK' that will absolutely shock you! The star admitted she only 'fake tried' to have a baby with her ex Lamar Odom! Khloe Kardashian had an emotional reveal during a clip from the season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians . The 32 year-old went to the gynecologist with her sister Kim Kardashian , 36, to see if she could be a surrogate for her sister's third baby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.