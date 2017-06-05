GOP congressman-elect, still facing c...

GOP congressman-elect, still facing court date, files for reelection

The Washington Post

Greg Gianforte celebrates his win over Rob Quist for the open congressional seat at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bozeman, Mont., on Thursday night, May 25, 2017. The Republican multimillionaire won Montana's only U.S. House seat despite being charged a day earlier with assault after witnesses said he grabbed a reporter by the neck and threw him to the ground.

