Gianforte apologizes to reporter for assault before election

U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte of Montana says in an apology letter that he "had no right to assault" a reporter. Gianforte's letter to reporter Ben Jacobs of The Guardian dated Wednesday is part of a settlement with Jacobs in which the reporter agrees not to object to Gianforte entering a plea of "no contest" to a misdemeanor assault charge.

