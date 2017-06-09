Attacked reporter settles case
After winning Montana's U.S. House seat last month, Republican Greg Gianforte acknowledged in a victory speech in Bozeman that he had "made a mistake" in attacking reporter Ben Jacobs. Greg Gianforte, the Montana Republican charged with assaulting a reporter the night before he won a seat in the House of Representatives, formally apologized to the reporter Wednesday and said he would donate $50,000 to a journalism nonprofit as part of a settlement.
