Voters Overwhelmingly Approve School Bonds for New Construction
Three Montana cities have passed school bonds for construction, including a $125 million bond in Bozeman to build a new high school and remodel the current one. About 65 percent of voters in the Bozeman High School district approved the bond, the largest ever requested of area voters and $45 million more than the $80 million infrastructure bond rejected by the Montana Legislature on the last day of the 2017 session.
