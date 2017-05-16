Southwestern Montana deputy killed in shootout
A southwestern Montana sheriff's deputy was killed in a shootout with two suspects during a traffic stop near Three Forks. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says a Broadwater County deputy was pursuing a vehicle on U.S. Highway 287 when dispatchers lost contact with him at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.
