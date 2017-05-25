Sharp says expects first profit in four years on Foxconn's cost cuts
May 26 Japan's Sharp Corp said on Friday it expects to report its first net profit in four years in the year through March 2018 due in part to cost-cutting under the control of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd . The liquid crystal display manufacturer forecast profit of 59 billion yen , reversing a loss of 24.9 billion yen a year earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Bozeman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP candidate charged with misdemeanor assault ...
|54 min
|GOFIGURE
|24
|I WISH we had a guy like THIS to vote for
|13 hr
|NoneYa
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|Amazenblue
|77
|New resturant in town
|May 15
|mud slanger
|1
|Review: Xtreme Carpet Cleaning (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Kathy
|4
|gay (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Machine Gun Sammy
|3
|Obama burger makes debut at Ted Turner eatery (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|Big Burger Phart
|130
Find what you want!
Search Bozeman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC