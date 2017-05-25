Sharp says expects first profit in fo...

Sharp says expects first profit in four years on Foxconn's cost cuts

1 hr ago Read more: Reuters

May 26 Japan's Sharp Corp said on Friday it expects to report its first net profit in four years in the year through March 2018 due in part to cost-cutting under the control of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd . The liquid crystal display manufacturer forecast profit of 59 billion yen , reversing a loss of 24.9 billion yen a year earlier.

