RISE: Trump at NATO; South still growing fast; test rocket launch in New Zealand
Visiting a city he once called a "hellhole" to meet with the leaders of an alliance he threatened to abandon, President Donald Trump is in the heart of Europe on Thursday to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support. Trump is slated to attend his first meeting of NATO, the decades-long partnership that has become intrinsic to safeguarding the West but has been rattled by the new president's wavering on honoring its bonds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Bozeman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|MsObvious
|75
|GOP candidate charged with misdemeanor assault ...
|2 hr
|Red Crosse
|3
|I WISH we had a guy like THIS to vote for
|3 hr
|LibHater
|2
|New resturant in town
|May 15
|mud slanger
|1
|Review: Xtreme Carpet Cleaning (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Kathy
|4
|gay (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Machine Gun Sammy
|3
|Obama burger makes debut at Ted Turner eatery (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|Big Burger Phart
|130
Find what you want!
Search Bozeman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC