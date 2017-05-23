RISE: Trump at NATO; South still growing fast; test rocket launch in New Zealand

RISE: Trump at NATO; South still grow...

Visiting a city he once called a "hellhole" to meet with the leaders of an alliance he threatened to abandon, President Donald Trump is in the heart of Europe on Thursday to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support. Trump is slated to attend his first meeting of NATO, the decades-long partnership that has become intrinsic to safeguarding the West but has been rattled by the new president's wavering on honoring its bonds.

