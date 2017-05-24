Republican candidate in Montana speci...

Republican candidate in Montana special election accused of body-slamming reporter

3 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

A national political reporter for the Guardian newspaper said Montana GOP congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body-slammed him and broke his glasses Wednesday afternoon before a campaign event in Bozeman, Montana. "Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses," reporter Ben Jacobs tweeted.

