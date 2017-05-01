Regional and Local May 01, 2017 Bose Reaches Across the Divide

Doc Wiley and Jason Wickens, co-founders of the Live from the Divide radio broadcast, used a single Bose L1 Model II portable line array system for the initial shows, but have since added more Bose speakers. Live from the Divide is a "A Celebration of the American Songwriter" and is broadcast from a 50-seat venue and recording facility in Bozeman, MT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.