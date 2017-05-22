OppSource Opens Office In Bozeman, Af...

OppSource Opens Office In Bozeman, After $1.2M Funding From Next Frontier

OppSource , a developer of sales development software, has opened up a new office in Bozeman, Montana, after receiving $1.2M in a funding round from Bozeman's Next Frontier Capital. OppSource said the new office is led by co-founder Dan Metzger.

