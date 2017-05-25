Next 25 Articles

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization's Article 5 mutual defense pact, stating that an attack on one is attack on all, lies at the heart of the alliance's deterrence power against enemies hostile to the West, namely Russia. On Thursday, President Trump left the question of America's long-standing commitment to Article 5 open to speculation and doubt.

