Montana Students Required To Attend School On MLK Day
The school district in Bozeman, Mont., decided at a recent school board meeting that students will be required to go to school on Martin Luther King Day, a federal holiday. "As more families from other states move to Bozeman, some parents are surprised or upset to learn that kids here don't get a holiday from school on Martin Luther King Day," While most schools and workplaces across the country take the day off, Bozeman has been using the Federal Holiday as "an opportunity to teach kids about the slain civil rights leader, but Superintendent Rob Watson told School Board trustees Tuesday that some parents see it as diminishing King."
