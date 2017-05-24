Montana Students Required To Attend S...

Montana Students Required To Attend School On MLK Day

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

The school district in Bozeman, Mont., decided at a recent school board meeting that students will be required to go to school on Martin Luther King Day, a federal holiday. "As more families from other states move to Bozeman, some parents are surprised or upset to learn that kids here don't get a holiday from school on Martin Luther King Day," While most schools and workplaces across the country take the day off, Bozeman has been using the Federal Holiday as "an opportunity to teach kids about the slain civil rights leader, but Superintendent Rob Watson told School Board trustees Tuesday that some parents see it as diminishing King."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bozeman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP candidate charged with misdemeanor assault ... 3 hr Red Crosse 15
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) 15 hr MsObvious 75
I WISH we had a guy like THIS to vote for 17 hr LibHater 2
New resturant in town May 15 mud slanger 1
Review: Xtreme Carpet Cleaning (Jan '13) Apr '17 Kathy 4
gay (Aug '16) Mar '17 Machine Gun Sammy 3
News Obama burger makes debut at Ted Turner eatery (Aug '09) Feb '17 Big Burger Phart 130
See all Bozeman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bozeman Forum Now

Bozeman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bozeman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Bozeman, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,519 • Total comments across all topics: 281,282,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC