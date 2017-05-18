Montana anti-Semitic fliers quote fic...

Montana anti-Semitic fliers quote fictitious rabbi urging genocide

Tuesday May 9 Read more: The Times of Israel

Hundreds of fliers showing an apparently fictitious ultra-Orthodox rabbi calling for a white genocide were dropped in front of homes in the city of Bozeman, Montana. The fliers, which were distributed over the weekend, quote the rabbi as saying that it is "in the Jewish interest ... that whites experience a genocide," describing violence against women and children, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

