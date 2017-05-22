IroncCore Labs Finds $1.5M
Bozeman, Montana- and Boulder, Colorado-based IronCore Labs has raised $1.5M in a seed funding, the company said last week. The funding was led by Next Frontier Capital, and also included Blue Note Ventures, PV Ventures, v1.vc, along with others.
