GOP candidate allegedly 'body slams' ...

GOP candidate allegedly 'body slams' Guardian reporter

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

The Republican candidate in Montana's special congressional election allegedly body slammed a reporter and broke his glasses on Wednesday night, according to an audio recording of the event and eyewitness accounts. The altercation, which took place at Greg Gianforte's campaign headquarters in Bozeman, Montana, took place the night before the state's special election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bozeman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP candidate charged with misdemeanor assault ... 35 min bozemen 14
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) 6 hr MsObvious 75
I WISH we had a guy like THIS to vote for 8 hr LibHater 2
New resturant in town May 15 mud slanger 1
Review: Xtreme Carpet Cleaning (Jan '13) Apr '17 Kathy 4
gay (Aug '16) Mar '17 Machine Gun Sammy 3
News Obama burger makes debut at Ted Turner eatery (Aug '09) Feb '17 Big Burger Phart 130
See all Bozeman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bozeman Forum Now

Bozeman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bozeman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Bozeman, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,514 • Total comments across all topics: 281,273,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC