Anti-Semitic fliers dropped in Bozeman, Montana for second time
The Bozeman Police Department received several phone calls about the fliers, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported. It is not clear whether the same person or group is responsible for the second distribution of fliers, which was not as extensive as those on May 6, Bozeman Police Department Sergeant Hal Richardson told the local newspaper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
Add your comments below
Bozeman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Yamully
|73
|New resturant in town
|May 15
|mud slanger
|1
|Review: Xtreme Carpet Cleaning (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Kathy
|4
|gay (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Machine Gun Sammy
|3
|Obama burger makes debut at Ted Turner eatery (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|Big Burger Phart
|130
|License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr...
|Dec '16
|southern at heart
|15
|Prices - Maid To Clean MT - Bozeman House Clean...
|Dec '16
|Maidtocleanmt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bozeman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC