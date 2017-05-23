Anti-Semitic fliers dropped in Bozema...

Anti-Semitic fliers dropped in Bozeman, Montana for second time

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 21 Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

The Bozeman Police Department received several phone calls about the fliers, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported. It is not clear whether the same person or group is responsible for the second distribution of fliers, which was not as extensive as those on May 6, Bozeman Police Department Sergeant Hal Richardson told the local newspaper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bozeman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) 3 hr Yamully 73
New resturant in town May 15 mud slanger 1
Review: Xtreme Carpet Cleaning (Jan '13) Apr '17 Kathy 4
gay (Aug '16) Mar '17 Machine Gun Sammy 3
News Obama burger makes debut at Ted Turner eatery (Aug '09) Feb '17 Big Burger Phart 130
News License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr... Dec '16 southern at heart 15
Prices - Maid To Clean MT - Bozeman House Clean... Dec '16 Maidtocleanmt 1
See all Bozeman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bozeman Forum Now

Bozeman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bozeman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
 

Bozeman, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,250,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC