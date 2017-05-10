Yellowstone Invites Anglers to 2017 Spring Meetings
Yellowstone National Park staff will travel to nearby communities to talk with anglers and other interested individuals about the ongoing efforts to restore native fish species, the threat of aquatic invasive species, and the park's fishing regulations. The general public, local fly shop employees, and fishing guides are encouraged to attend one of the following outreach meetings: a Monday, April 24, in Bozeman, MT at Hilton Garden Inn, 2023 Commerce Way.
