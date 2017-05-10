Sophos boosts server protection products with next-gen anti-ransomware CryptoGuard Technology
Sophos, a global leader in network and endpoint security , today announced, that its next-generationanti-ransomware CryptoGuard technology is now available with its SophosServer Protection products. With this optimization, Sophos Server Protection now has signature-less detection capabilities to combat ransomware - similar to Sophos Intercept X for endpoints.
