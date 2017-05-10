Self-described 'mountain man' granted parole in 1984 killing
In this April 27, 2012, file photo, Don Nichols appears before the Montana Parole Board at the State Prison in Deer Lodge, Mont. The self-described "mountain man" was granted parole Thursday, April 27, 2017, after serving nearly 32 years for kidnapping a world class athlete on a training run in July 1984 and killing her would-be rescuer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Bozeman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Xtreme Carpet Cleaning (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Kathy
|4
|gay (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Machine Gun Sammy
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Obama burger makes debut at Ted Turner eatery (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|Big Burger Phart
|130
|License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr...
|Dec '16
|southern at heart
|15
|Prices - Maid To Clean MT - Bozeman House Clean...
|Dec '16
|Maidtocleanmt
|1
|Shanara Anderson appeared in court Friday (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Chapirate
|11
Find what you want!
Search Bozeman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC