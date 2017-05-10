Self-described 'mountain man' granted...

Self-described 'mountain man' granted parole in 1984 killing

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

In this April 27, 2012, file photo, Don Nichols appears before the Montana Parole Board at the State Prison in Deer Lodge, Mont. The self-described "mountain man" was granted parole Thursday, April 27, 2017, after serving nearly 32 years for kidnapping a world class athlete on a training run in July 1984 and killing her would-be rescuer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bozeman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Xtreme Carpet Cleaning (Jan '13) Apr '17 Kathy 4
gay (Aug '16) Mar '17 Machine Gun Sammy 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Vanilla Wolf 72
News Obama burger makes debut at Ted Turner eatery (Aug '09) Feb '17 Big Burger Phart 130
News License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr... Dec '16 southern at heart 15
Prices - Maid To Clean MT - Bozeman House Clean... Dec '16 Maidtocleanmt 1
News Shanara Anderson appeared in court Friday (Feb '09) Dec '16 Chapirate 11
See all Bozeman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bozeman Forum Now

Bozeman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bozeman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
 

Bozeman, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,756 • Total comments across all topics: 280,989,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC