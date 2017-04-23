Montana: the (fossil) treasure state

Montana: the (fossil) treasure state

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 23 Read more: Daily Kos

At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... Specimen AMNH 5027: a composite Tyrannosaurus rex in the American Museum of Natural History made in part from material recovered from the Hell Creek Formation in Montana more than 100 years ago. Specimen AMNH 5027: a composite Tyrannosaurus rex in the American Museum of Natural History made in part from material recovered from the Hell Creek Formation in Montana more than 100 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bozeman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Xtreme Carpet Cleaning (Jan '13) Apr '17 Kathy 4
gay (Aug '16) Mar '17 Machine Gun Sammy 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Vanilla Wolf 72
News Obama burger makes debut at Ted Turner eatery (Aug '09) Feb '17 Big Burger Phart 130
News License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr... Dec '16 southern at heart 15
Prices - Maid To Clean MT - Bozeman House Clean... Dec '16 Maidtocleanmt 1
News Shanara Anderson appeared in court Friday (Feb '09) Dec '16 Chapirate 11
See all Bozeman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bozeman Forum Now

Bozeman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bozeman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Bozeman, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,756 • Total comments across all topics: 280,989,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC