Montana man dies after stepping into path of semi
Law enforcement officers are investigating after a 22-year-old Montana man suffered fatal injuries after stepping into the path of a semitrailer on Interstate 90 near Belgrade. The Gallatin County sheriff's office says Sha'Del Hollis of Bozeman was injured on Saturday morning and was declared brain dead the next day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Add your comments below
Bozeman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Xtreme Carpet Cleaning (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Kathy
|4
|gay (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Machine Gun Sammy
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Obama burger makes debut at Ted Turner eatery (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|Big Burger Phart
|130
|License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr...
|Dec '16
|southern at heart
|15
|Prices - Maid To Clean MT - Bozeman House Clean...
|Dec '16
|Maidtocleanmt
|1
|Shanara Anderson appeared in court Friday (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Chapirate
|11
Find what you want!
Search Bozeman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC