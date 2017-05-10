Montana man dies after stepping into ...

Montana man dies after stepping into path of semi

Thursday Apr 20

Law enforcement officers are investigating after a 22-year-old Montana man suffered fatal injuries after stepping into the path of a semitrailer on Interstate 90 near Belgrade. The Gallatin County sheriff's office says Sha'Del Hollis of Bozeman was injured on Saturday morning and was declared brain dead the next day.

