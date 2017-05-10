An U.S. angler travels to Cuba for an exclusive fly-fishing experience
Crouching at the bow of a small motorboat, trying not to make a sound, I wonder if my Cuban guide, Juan Carlos, agrees that we make for a strange scene. You see, we're very near where, more than half a century ago, a bunch of CIA-backed Cuban exiles tried - and failed spectacularly - to overthrow the Castro regime.
