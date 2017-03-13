Heard on the Street: Workout studio hopes to raise the 'barre'
Christian plans to open a Pure Barre workout studio franchise in a 1,400-square-foot commercial space in the 501 on First complex, which also houses 84 apartments and Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria . "Pure Barre uses 55-minute, full-body exercises that combine the use of a ballet barre, Pilates and yoga to promote long, lean muscle tone," explained Christian, who is a certified Pure Barre instructor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Bozeman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar 8
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Obama burger makes debut at Ted Turner eatery (Aug '09)
|Feb 14
|Big Burger Phart
|130
|License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr...
|Dec '16
|southern at heart
|15
|Prices - Maid To Clean MT - Bozeman House Clean...
|Dec '16
|Maidtocleanmt
|1
|Shanara Anderson appeared in court Friday (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Chapirate
|11
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Can't Understand S...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bozeman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC