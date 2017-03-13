Heard on the Street: Workout studio h...

Heard on the Street: Workout studio hopes to raise the 'barre'

Christian plans to open a Pure Barre workout studio franchise in a 1,400-square-foot commercial space in the 501 on First complex, which also houses 84 apartments and Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria . "Pure Barre uses 55-minute, full-body exercises that combine the use of a ballet barre, Pilates and yoga to promote long, lean muscle tone," explained Christian, who is a certified Pure Barre instructor.

