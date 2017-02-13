Verge Theatre Announces March Programming

Bozeman Actors Theatre, in cooperation with Verge Theater, continue their production run of "Marjorie Prime" in March at Verge Theater. The critically acclaimed play by Jor Dan Harris on , nephew of the late Montana novelist and poet Jim Harrison , completed its successful run Off Broadway in 2015 and was a finalist for that year's Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

