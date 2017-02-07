King Ropes - "Dogleg Boy"

Bozeman, Montana-based act King Ropes have an impressive debut album with Dirt , a showcase of frontman/guitarist Dave Hollier's penchant for moody, engrossing tracks. Opener "Dogleg Boy" shows this well, with various textures - from guitar distortion to twinkling keys taking lead - and hooks emerging clearly.

