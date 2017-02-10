Hope Titchbourne signs with Cumberland softball
Cumberland coach Heather Stanfill announced the signing of Bozeman, Mont., native Hope Titchbourne to scholarship papers this week for the 2017-18 academic year. Titchbourne is a four-year letterwinner for coaches Troy Hostetler and Kevin Bethke at Bozeman High School.
