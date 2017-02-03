$1,500 CME Beef Industry Scholarships...

$1,500 CME Beef Industry Scholarships Awarded To 10 College Students

The scholarship was sponsored by the CME Group and administered by the National Cattlemen's Foundation . Taylre Sitz of Bozeman, Montana, was the overall essay winner.

