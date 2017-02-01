What's in a (Storm) Name?

Since 2012, The Weather Channel has been naming winter storms according to its own internal procedures - or, as some would see it, internal whims. TWC's criteria for naming winter storms was first implemented for the 2013-2014 winter season, and is based on "the population and area that is forecast to be impacted by winter weather based on thresholds set by the National Weather Service for winter weather warnings"; however, TWC's three-person storm-naming committee may override these criteria when, for example, the event is particularly historic or unusual.

